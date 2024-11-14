Remembrance and Armistice services in Shipston honoured the fallen



SILENCE fell as those who gathered for Remembrance services in towns and villages bowed their heads in respect to the fallen last Sunday.

Prayers were said at memorials across Warwickshire in honour to the men and women who lost their lives serving their country during conflicts.

Armistice Day on Monday was marked in Shipston with a ceremony in the Gyratory Garden. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Royal British Legion reported good attendances at Remembrance Sunday events across the district with young children, scouts, families and veterans joining together.

Shipston Town Band led the Remembrance Day parade to St Edmund’s Church where it provided the accompaniment for the hymns and played the Welsh melody David of the White Rock.

Wreaths were laid at Shipston’s memorial and the prefects of Shipston High School read out the names of the fallen from the two world wars. Last Post and Reveille were played by Susan Snoxelle of Shipston Town Band.

Shipston commemorated Armistice Day on Monday at the newly-refurbished Memorial Garden and once again Susan played the Last Post and Reveille.

The symbolic red poppy was worn with pride and the money raised from this year’s Poppy Appeal will again be used to support Britain’s armed forces personnel in their difficult times.

The area also stood still on Monday for the two minutes’ silence on Armistice Day which was also observed in Shipston.