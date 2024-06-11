Home   News   Article

Henley Railway Station attracts visitors from all over the country

By Simon Woodings
-
Published: 12:04, 11 June 2024

SUCCESS breeds success and that’s what’s brewing at Henley Railway Station where, after just a few months, the microbrewery has expanded into new premises.

The Henley Mile Brewery at the station has moved to Wootton Wawen after seeing huge demand since opening in February.

Lord Digby Jones pulled a pint behind the bar with licensee Tracey Flavell at the opening earlier this year. Photo: Mark Williamson
Angela Okey, chair of Friends of Henley Railway Station, told the Herald: “The microbrewery needed more space with demand outstripping supply, but they will continue to supply us, so it’s a positive all round.

