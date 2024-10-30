THERE was drama at a meeting of Clifford Chambers and Milcote Parish Council on Wednesday, 16th October, with a co-ordinated number of resignations.

The chair Jonathan Tribe, clerk Debbie Woodliffe and councillors John Batchelor and Charanjit Chaggar all resigned.

Three councillors, Charmian Evans, Wendy Harrison and Jason Morris have remained in place.

Clifford Chambers

The chair read out a letter of resignation from Ms Woodliffe which said she intended to seek constructive dismissal from the parish council.

The Herald has reported on recent troubles with the council, including a damning internal audit report for 2023-24 by expert auditor Tim Light that listed a substantive catalogue of failures.

One resident told the Herald: “This is a new dawn for Clifford Chambers parish council and village after a long, dark night of evasiveness, obfuscation and vindictiveness.”

