A special prom concert takes place at St Peter's, Wootton Wawen (B95 6EE), tomorrow, Thursday, 19th September at 7pm. It is the first of St Peter's Proms series.

The concert will be performed by two professional musicians from the Philharmonia Orchestra, Eleanor Wilkinson and Peter Fisher. The programme will include a variety of pieces from composers including Vivaldi, Dvořák and Shostakovich. The violinists will be accompanied by pianist Peter Hewett.

St Peter's Proms organising team.

Tickets for the event (£20/£15) can be found at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk. A complimentary glass of wine or soft drink is included.

The proceeds from this concert go to the Wagen Trust, a charity raising funds for the fabric of St Peter's Church, the oldest church in Warwickshire. For further information see https://www.saxonsanctuary.org.uk where you can also find out about guided tours of the fascinating church.