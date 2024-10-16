Police want to trace man after traffic collision with 70-year-old woman pedestrian

POLICE are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with a traffic collision in Alcester that left a 70-year-old woman pedestrian with a serious leg injury.

He is Janusz Gasior who has links to Birmingham and Kidderminster.

The victim was taken to hospital following the collision which happened at 3.35pm on Saturday (12th October) in Church Street.

The driver of the car involved in the collision was reported to have initially stopped at the scene before leaving without providing any details.

Any information that may help police locate Gasior can be provided by going to Something you've seen or heard | Warwickshire Police or calling 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.