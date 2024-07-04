Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision in Loxley Close, Wellesbourne on Friday, 14th June.

The incident happened around 5.30pm to 6pm when a vehicle believed to be a white VW Polo or VW Golf collided with a young teenager on a bicycle at the rear of Co-operative supermarket. It was reported the female driver stopped at the scene but then drove away. Police are now trying to identify the driver.

The victim sustained minor injuries from this collision.

Anyone who has information or dashcam footage that may assist with enquiries are asked to please contact Warwickshire Police by emailing Trafficcpo@warwickshire.police.uk quoting collision reference 1460985 or contacting 101 quoting reference 283 of 14 June 2024.