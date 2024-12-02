RESIDENTS have described hearing loud bangs after a fire broke out at the Johnson's Coaches depot in Henley over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the site, just north of the town on Liveridge Hill, in the early hours of Saturday morning (30th November) where five coaches were on fire.

Johnson’s Coaches, in a post on Facebook on Saturday, said: “We are aware of the fire incident at our depot and are actively working with the police and fire services to address the situation.

Five coaches were on fire at the depot.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the police and fire services for their prompt response and dedicated efforts.”

The firm also confirmed that everyone was safe.

This morning a spokesperson added that the incident has had "no impact on the current status" of the company’s work.

They added: "We are working as usual. Our senior management team will be releasing a statement with more information shortly.

"We are not looking at any cancellations, it is business as usual.”

A spokesman for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 1.39am on Saturday 30th November to reports of a fire at Johnson’s Coach Travel Ltd in Henley-In-Arden.

“We had four appliances in attendance and, upon arrival, found five coaches well alight. Crews were at the scene for two hours and 20 minutes tackling the fire.”

Warwickshire Police said an investigation was ongoing.