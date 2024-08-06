Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the B439 Evesham Road near to the junction with Wixford Road at approximately 6.10am on Sunday morning 4th August.

The driver of a white-coloured Audi A4 was driving towards Evesham along the A439 Evesham Road and the driver of a blue coloured Fiesta was driving in the direction of Stratford when the collision occurred.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 60-year-old man from Evesham, was declared deceased at the scene.

The 28-year-old driver of the Audi A4 and his 18-year-old female passenger were both seriously injured and were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further assessment and treatment where they remain with serious injuries.

The investigation into the collision is in the early stages and officers are appealing for any witnesses who saw either vehicle in the time leading up to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to contact PC 1616 Russell Pennington of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by email at sciu@warwickshire.police.uk or by phoning 101 quoting incident 46 of 4 August 2024.