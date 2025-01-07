Gloucestershire Police are appealing for information following a burglary near Chipping Campden in the early hours of this Monday (6th January).

Officers were alerted to a break-in at an address off the B4479 in the village of Paxford at around 3.45am.

A man forced entry to a property and he was then confronted by an occupant inside the address.

The offender demanded the victim's car keys and his Rolex watch, and then there was an altercation in the kitchen.

The thief grabbed a knife from the side and made threats before he fled the address. It is believed that there was a second man waiting outside the home.

Gloucestershire Police appeal

The victim's blue Volkswagen Golf with the registration GC65 VCZ was stolen, and it was seen being driven in convoy with a blue BMW in the direction of Blockley.

Police were called and officers attended to search the area for the vehicle. A stinger device was used and the BMW was later found abandoned and has been seized in order for forensic tests to take place.

The stolen Golf and Rolex have not yet been located and anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to come forward.

The victim was not injured but is shaken by the ordeal.

House to house enquiries have taken place and investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV, dashcam footage or information which could assist them.

You can provide information to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 36 of 6 January: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/