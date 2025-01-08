CHAOTIC scenes as visitors flocked to Wellesbourne Christmas market have left residents in the village fuming.

As shoppers rushed to snap-up festive gifts and treats at the Wellesbourne Airfield site, hundreds of cars left the area gridlocked.

Described as ‘horrendous’, the misery started at 8.30am and lasted until 3.30pm with the worst affected routes including Newbold Road, Stratford Road, Bridge Street, Ettington Road and Kineton Road and all roundabouts.

Furious drivers, trapped in tailbacks, were seen beeping their horns and swearing.

Many frustrated residents found themselves ‘penned in’ and unable to leave the village or even their homes in some cases.

Others said it took them an hour to drive a distance that would normally take five minutes.

Traffic gridlock ... The Warwick Road. Photo: Mark Williamson

One woman missed a funeral due to the chaos, while another failed to make it to an expensive music lesson.

There was also irritation at visitors abandoning their cars on grass verges, pavements and other ‘dangerous’ places.

Fortunately, things calmed down for the most recent markets, but it raised the question about general traffic management on market days.

Linda Dane, who lives in Newbold Street, reported that it was “relatively quiet” on Saturday [21st December] and the extra event on Monday [23rd December].

But she said: “On the last Saturday in November the traffic was horrendous and totally unacceptable.

“Visitors who’d come for the market were parked in every side street and there was a solid line of cars stuck in a traffic jam outside our house.

Wellesbourne Market traffic

“All the roads leading into and out of the village were blocked –buses were held up, people were missing hospital appointments, ambulances couldn’t get through and none of us who live here could go anywhere.”

She added: “I wouldn’t want to see the market go but there needs to be much better management both on and off the site.

“Some of the problem is caused by pedestrians having to cross the road, and that leads to the traffic being held up.

“Someone told me the problem’s got worse because the market’s been advertised on TikTok and we’ve got people coming from all over the country.”

Last week, county councillor Penny-Anne O’Donnell (Con, Wellesbourne) said following feedback from residents and ‘doorstep discussions’ she “pushed for Warwickshire County Council to meet with the market owners”.

She added: “It was agreed that the owners would engage with a specialist traffic management company to develop an updated traffic management plan.

“Such measures are the responsibility of the business.

“A specific group including local stakeholders and police has also been formed around future mitigation measures.”

The future of the market is in doubt as there are plans, submitted to Stratford District Council, to redevelop the site. This would include more space for businesses, a realigned runway and a new R&D park in one corner. The plans, which could be challenged, do not include space for the market.



