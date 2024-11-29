Plan to demolish Tiddington Road house and build apartments

FIVE apartments could replace a house on Tiddington Road, Stratford.

Plans have been submitted to demolish 8 Tiddington Road, which was used most recently as a language school, and replace it with a new apartment building.

A previous planning application had looked at turning the building back into a home as well as an apartment building with three flats, but JFSW Three Ltd has new ambitions for the site.

8 Tiddington Road, Stratford, could be demolished.

Its planning application states: “The proposed development would be a single, large, detached building, which even though it would contain apartments, would be characteristic of the area in terms of scale and siting.”

The current property is a three-storey late Victorian house. It was converted to an alternative use in about 1975.

The proposed building would consist of four, two-bedroom apartments and a fifth apartment with three bedrooms. Each would have its own balcony area.

There would also be a parking area for 12 cars as well as a cycle storage and a bin store.

The application adds: “The proposed building would be deeper than neighbouring properties, but this would not be apparent in views from the road.

“The existing trees and hedging surrounding the boundary with No. 7 Tiddington Road are to be retained to provide screening from the neighbouring dwelling.”

The plans have been submitted to Stratford District Council for a decision.