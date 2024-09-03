A burst water pipe in Pinley was at least providing a lovely display this afternoon (Tuesday).

Resident David Clarke captured a couple of cyclists attempting the unexpected water feature.

Alas in order to fix the pesky pipe Severn Trent had to close the road.

Dramatic water plume caused by burst pipe in Pinley. Images: David Clarke

A water company spokesperson said: “We’re currently repairing a burst water pipe in Pinley, and for the safety of the public and our team, a road closure is in place. We understand that roadworks can be inconvenient, and we want to apologise for any disruption and thank everyone for their patience. We will work as quickly as possible to get everything put back to normal.”