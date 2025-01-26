Pinning hopes on a new acupuncture service in Stratford

A NEW multi-bed acupuncture clinic has opened in Stratford.

Stratford Acupuncture has expanded into a new facility in Arden Street where the plan is to offer affordable acupuncture treatments in a shared space.

Siân Sayers, who already runs a private clinic in town and has more than 15 years of experience in acupuncture, explained: “The concept is simple yet transformative; patients are treated together in a shared space, which helps lower costs while still providing individualised care.

“This set-up not only makes acupuncture more accessible but also fosters a sense of connection and community among patients.”

Stratford mayor Cllr Jason Fojtik opening the new clinic with Siân Sayers.

Acupuncture, Siân said, can be provided to patients across a wide range of health needs.

The launch of her new clinic, which took place in December, was attended by Stratford mayor, Cllr Jason Fojtik who cut the ribbon to officially open the clinic.

The clinic operates every Friday, 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

“I am immensely proud to bring this vision to life here in Stratford and look forward to welcoming many of you to the clinic,” Siân added.

Find out more at www.stratfordacupuncture.co.uk.