FOUR-FIFTHS of Bidford residents don’t want barbecues on the Big Meadow – and that’s official.

The stark verdict is the main finding from recent research commissioned by the parish council.

Survey results, published on Bidford Parish Council’s website last week, found 81 per cent say there should be ‘no barbecues at all’ at the popular beauty spot, versus just 16 per cent in favour of ‘restricted use’.

The majority of the people who responded to the survey want barbecues banned.

Almost two-thirds of people living in the town want to see a car-free area for pedestrians and park users.

A resounding 86 per cent want to see designated parking areas and 81 per cent want a car-free area.

Chaotic parking on the Meadow is seen as a real danger, according to comments gathered during the research, and there’s a feeling car parking should be kept well away from the river front.

A fifth of all comments highlighted dangers to pedestrians from cars, while a similar number claimed cars and groups are ruining the Big Meadow.

Two-thirds of residents (67 per cent) are in favour of picnic areas, while 65 per cent want more sports facilities.

The main reason for wanting to ban barbecues is the damage they cause to environment and danger to children.

Many didn’t like the way barbecues bring large crowds and large groups, leading to anti-social behaviour.

And almost two out of three who filled out the survey would like a mobile café next to the toddler play area, while four-fifths (82 per cent) want nature trails and walks.

The consultation, which took place from Friday 24th May to Friday 21st June, attracted 774 responses in total.

The figures quoted show results for the 729 residents of Bidford parish who filled in the questionnaire.

Well over two-thirds of those who took part were in the 30-64 age group and almost two-thirds of all respondents were women.

A third of all those who answered the questionnaire visit the Meadow once to six times a week, with a quarter going a few times a month.

More than half (55 per cent) take children with them.

The top four activities are walking or jogging (64 per cent), general relaxation (56 per cent), dog walking (47 per cent) and playground (40 per cent).

The results will be discussed at the next Bidford Parish Council meeting on Monday 22nd July.