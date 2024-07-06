Obituary - David Young, a fun-loving family Stratford man with a passion for sport

DAVID Young, a proud Stratfordian through and through, has died aged 80.

Born at home in Vincent Avenue to Marie and Sam Young, David was a big brother to Martin and the late Vanessa, both of whom he cherished dearly.

Aged five he went to St Gregory’s Primary School, and carried on to KES. He always said that he knew the minute he stepped into the school, that KES was a very special place. It’s there that he befriended school mates who formed the BBs, a group of likely lads who rode out on their bikes to Chipping Campden swimming pool, venturing further to camp in North Wales and then hitchhiking around Europe.