A CHILDREN’S nursery in Snitterfield has been forced to close for a number of weeks due concerns over safety.

Little Dragon’s Day Nursery was suspended by Ofsted on 28th November following two accidents at the site.

The nursery was opened by former teacher Kate McLeod and her husband Neil at a specially converted church in the village in 2020.

It caters for around 60 pre-school children and has always enjoyed a great reputation.

It scored ‘outstanding’ in every area of assessment in its last Ofsted inspection which was in November 2023.

Then, the inspectors judged the arrangements for safeguarding to be effective and had no concerns.

While the nature of the incidents remains undisclosed, the couple said they “were truly heartbroken” and hoped to reopen as soon as possible.

Ofsted needs to suspend a childcare provider’s registration if it believes a child or children may be at risk of harm. This does not always mean that the provider has done something wrong, but it does allow Ofsted time to look into its concerns or give it or the provider time to take steps to reduce or remove any possible risk.

Mr McLeod told the Herald: “Little Dragon’s can confirm that following two incidents at our nursery, Ofsted has issued a notice to suspend our registration for a period of six weeks until 8th January 2025 while further enquiries are undertaken.

“Little Dragon’s has always been open and transparent about our activities, and this occasion is no exception.

“The decision by Ofsted follows two incidents at our nursery which, whilst accidental, have prompted a proactive and thorough review of the safety and working practices which we have already began to implement. We are also working closely with Ofsted, the local authority and independent advisors to ensure that we have left no stone unturned and to guarantee that, moving forward, Little Dragon’s is a model of excellence in childcare.

“We appreciate people’s concerns, which is why we have kept our parents informed and will continue to do so.

“As a small family business who have put our all into creating an inspirational place for children to learn and develop, it is essential to us that all corrective measures are in place to enable us to reopen our doors to our families as soon as possible.”

He added: “We also appreciate the impact this suspension has on childcare arrangements for the parents who come to us, and all fees for closure days will be reimbursed in full. We would like to thank all of our families for their messages of support during this difficult time.”

