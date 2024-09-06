Home   News   Article

Stratford’s Crowne Plaza and Club Motivation open with sparkling new refurb after devastating fire

By Gill Sutherland
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:07, 06 September 2024
 | Updated: 09:13, 06 September 2024

IT was relief and smiles all round as Stratford’s Crowne Plaza was at last back in business following the devastating fire earlier this year.

The hotel has undergone extensive refurbishment since a fire broke out just before midnight on 29th April which saw guests – some of them in nightwear - and staff evacuated.

Crowne Plaza General Manager Robin Ford has been welcoming guests and visitors back to the reopend Stratford hotel this week. Photo: Mark Williamson
Showing the Herald round the revamped interior, general manager Robin Ford said: “We’re delighted to have reopened and to see new and returning guests at Crowne Plaza Stratford. The hotel is a significant part of the local community, playing host to many special events throughout the year, as well as welcoming thousands of guests through our doors each month, so we’re excited to be back to business as usual.”

