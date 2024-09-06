IT was relief and smiles all round as Stratford’s Crowne Plaza was at last back in business following the devastating fire earlier this year.

The hotel has undergone extensive refurbishment since a fire broke out just before midnight on 29th April which saw guests – some of them in nightwear - and staff evacuated.

Crowne Plaza General Manager Robin Ford has been welcoming guests and visitors back to the reopend Stratford hotel this week. Photo: Mark Williamson

Showing the Herald round the revamped interior, general manager Robin Ford said: “We’re delighted to have reopened and to see new and returning guests at Crowne Plaza Stratford. The hotel is a significant part of the local community, playing host to many special events throughout the year, as well as welcoming thousands of guests through our doors each month, so we’re excited to be back to business as usual.”