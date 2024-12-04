STRATFORD illustrator Naomi Hands-Smith has drawn inspiration from the town’s much-loved swans and its literary and theatrical heritage for her first public art mural.

As part of a national Christmas campaign, ASK Italian commissioned Naomi to bring some ‘Scintillio di Natale’ (Christmas spirit) to its restaurant in Bell Court.

The mural spans all 14 windows and features Shakespeare’s quill and inkpot and his famous Folio, alongside the trademark swans from Naomi’s growing River Swan of Avon range of greetings cards and wall art. Shakespeare was, of course, described as “the sweet Swan of Avon”.

Stratford illustrator Naomi Hands-Smith has illustrated ASK Italian's window.

Naomi said: “It’s been an absolute joy to collaborate with ASK Italian. Stratford is a town rich with history, culture, and creativity, and it’s been a pleasure to weave those elements into my illustrations. I hope shoppers and diners will enjoy the new artwork and feel a little bit of Stratford’s magic when they visit this Christmas.”

ASK Italian has mobilised an army of artists, in partnership with leading paint marker pen maker Posca, to bring seasonal sparkle to its restaurants all over the country.

Working with ASK is another important milestone as Naomi continues to grow her River Swan of Avon brand to a collection of over 60 greeting cards and wall art designs.