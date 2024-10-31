Music marathon at Stratford pub was key to charity fundraising success



SHAGGY and Velma from Scooby-Doo made a guest appearance at an 11-hour music marathon staged at the Keys pub in Stratford to raise money for a blood analyser at the town hospital’s Rigby Unit.

The Key’s general manager Lisa Taylor, her daugher and manager Shannon Taylor and Curtiss Southall, assistant manager, were in full voice at the pub’s 11-hour music marathon on Saturday held to rasie funds for blood analyser at Stratford Hospital’s Rigby Unit. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson

Last Saturday’s gathering of regulars at the pub was a curtain-raiser for

Halloween and also featured Cat Woman, Captain Jack Sparrow, zombies and devils.

“The party started at 12 midday and we had live music until 11pm and disco music after that,” said Lisa Taylor, general manager at the Keys.

“ We raised £850 for the blood analyser and I’m very proud of all the staff who put so much effort in and who took turns at singing to entertain everyone in the pub.”