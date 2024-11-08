Home   News   Article

Appeal for witnesses after motorbike and car crash in south Warwickshire

By Stratford News Editor
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 14:55, 08 November 2024

A MOTORCYCLIST suffered serious injuries following a collision involving an SUV.

Warwickshire Police said they were called at 8.15pm on 3rd November to reports of a collision between a Skoda Kodiaq and a Lexmoto motorbike on Halford Road, Armscote, near the junction with the A3400.

Officers said the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Warwickshire Police appeal
They have appealed for witnesses to the collision - or anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the crash - to get in contact, particularly if you have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Contact police on 101 citing incident 275 of 3rd November.

