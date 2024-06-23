“I specialise in shattered clever women and animals that nobody wants,” says the inimitable Sarah Hosking, 83, who has just received an MBE for services to the arts.

The Clifford Chambers resident, who has a menagerie of rescued animals – including four cats, a cockerel, chickens and a rabbit – established the Hosking Houses Trust charity to offer retreats to older female creatives after being inspired by Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own.

She explained: “When I was about 20 someone gave me a copy of the book and I was absolutely bowled over. It stayed in my mind: why isn’t there a space where women can go? What would make that room happen?”