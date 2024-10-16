The body of a 52-year-old man from Stratford was sadly found in a burnt-out car on Sunday night.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Forensic teams at the scene in Goldicote.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “On the night of Sunday, 13th October, we were called out to the site of a car which had been destroyed by fire in a field near Banbury Road in Goldicote.

“It was reported that there were human remains on the driver’s seat, which we confirmed on arrival.”

“A formal identification is yet to take place, however we believe it to be a 52-year-old man from Stratford. His next of kin have been informed have been informed and a report has been provided to the coroner.”

They added: “We will update as appropriate when more information is available. There is no wider risk to the public.”