TRIBUTES have poured in for Elizabeth Jones, after police said that a body had been found in the search for the missing Salford Priors woman.

Police had put out a number of appeals after Elizabeth, 59, who was last seen on 23rd May, with urgent concern for her welfare.

Elizabeth Jones.

But last Thursday (30th May) police shared the news of the discovery of a body. They said: “Earlier today (Thursday), officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary were called after the body of a woman was discovered in Temple Power near the Cotswolds. Formal identification is yet to take place but we believe it to be that of missing woman Elizabeth Jones from Salford Priors.