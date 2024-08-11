Keep on cooking - Stratford’s community kitchen gets funding for another 18 months

STRATFORD’S Net Zero community kitchen will keep running for the next 18 months and employ a part-time manager after securing £19,000 in grants.

The kitchen has been run by Net Zero Stratford and a team of volunteers for nearly a year every Friday at the Ken Kennett Centre.

Grants from the Heart of England Community Foundation’s Inclusive Communities Fund, for £6,472, and from the National Lottery’s Communities Fund, for £12,408, mean it can continue using surplus food from supermarkets to produce healthy, tasty and low-cost meals for Stratford residents, including vegetarian and vegan options.