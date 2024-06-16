LEAMINGTON care home resident John Farringdon celebrated his 111th birthday on Friday (7th June) with a party, cake, barbecue, ABBA tribute band, cards galore and a song from local schoolchildren.

Born in 1913, John, pictured, is the world’s second oldest man – with John Tinniswood, who turns 112 in August, pipping him to the number one spot.

The retired Ford worker still loves a nightly glass of Grant's whisky and a full English breakfast at Cubbington Mill Care Home. General manager Laura Russell said: “John is now the second oldest man in the world – but you wouldn’t know it if you met him. It’s an honour to have him here and other than being hard of hearing he is still doing fantastic.”

John Farringdon at Cubbington Mill Care Home, photo courtesy of the care home

John was born in Enfield, north London. His first job was repairing typewriters at the age of 16. He then worked for car manufacturers Ford for 40 years – first in Dagenham, Essex, before moving to their foundry in Leamington. The motor enthusiast continued his love of cars and was still driving up until the age of 103.

John added: "People ask me all the time what's the secret to living so long, I don't really know - maybe its all the female company that I've had."

John survives his long-term partner Vera and wife Irene. His step-daughter Jennifer, who is in her 80s, came up from her home in Devon to join the celebrations.