DAME Sarah the Cook is on the hunt for husbands, brothers, male bosses, and male friends over the age of 18 in Coventry this Christmas to take part in the Belgrade Theatre pantomime Dick Whittington.

Disastrous Dame Sarah the Cook is looking for a man with a streak of naughtiness to help her fight off King Rat and his army of rats. The unsuspecting gentleman will accompany Sarah and the cast on stage at different moments throughout the show, he’ll help defeat the rat army, and things just might get a little messy.

Iain Laughlan stars as Sarah the Cook. Photo: Joseph Bailey

Dick Whittington ticket holders can nominate their husbands, bosses, brothers, dads, colleagues and friends. All nominees should be aged 18 years or over, must be seated in the stalls of the auditorium, and able to climb stairs.

The panto runs at the Coventry theatre from 20th Nov-ember to 4th January 2025.