A HUNT saboteur knocked down by a horse has vowed it won’t stop her.

The young woman, who asked not to be named, was monitoring the Warwickshire Hunt, with others from West Midlands hunt saboteurs, when the incident happened.

She was walking along a public right of way with her back to the huntsman, when his mount struck her on Saturday 30th November.

The moment she was hit and crumpled to the ground after the collision on the Upton estate was captured in two separate lots of video footage, seen by the Herald.

Woman knocked down by Warwickshire Hunt white horse on left at Upton Estate

The hunt sab told the Herald: “We had been filming the hunt who were holed up in a small, wooded area, then they moved off.

“We walked up the hill along the footpath - the other sab was a little way in front of me.

“A few of the riders started coming up behind us, so I stayed in a straight line and suddenly bam, I was hit in the back and flew forward.

“It was a shock.

“I got up and even through it was painful I thought it was just bad bruising, so I carried on walking but it got worse over the next couple of days until I could barely walk.”

She went to A&E and was told her coccyx was fractured.

She added: “This isn’t going to stop me.

“They want us to be intimidated and to stop but they’re never going to stop us.”

Sam Butler, chairman of Warwickshire Hunt, who was not present on the day, said the Hunt was “very sorry that the saboteur was hurt” and the incident “was clearly not deliberate”

He added: “We have pointed out that the saboteurs’ footage is doctored to create misleading evidence and to show the hunt and its people in the worst possible light.

“Indeed, one of its senior members Dave Graham has been prosecuted for falsifying evidence against the hunt. This is perjury.

“We are concerned about the mental well-being of some of our people in the hunting community as a result of this relentless intimidation.”



