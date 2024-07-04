You’re back on the Stratford patch, your third visit recently, is that an indication of your optimism that you can win the seat?

Ed: I love coming to Stratford, but let’s be honest, we’re here because we think we can win. It’s going to be quite close between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives, but we think we’re getting our noses just ahead, so it could come down to the wire. I would urge people who want to see change in Stratford to come and vote for Manuela. It would be seismic.

Interestingly, we are finding people that always voted Conservative switching to us this time. So yes, I’m here because I think we can win.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey rallying the troops on the Rec in Stratford on Sunday with the party’s candidate Manuela Perteghella. Photo: Mark Williamson

What’s the vibe like on the doorstep?

Manuela: There has been a lot of good wishes and a keen desire to see us winning the parliamentary seat here. I think people are ready for a fresh start, for a change. I tell them, give me a chance, and, if you don’t like me, after four years, you can kick me out – that’s democracy.