After beating off competition from two other candidates, Chris Clarkson was selected by Stratford Conservatives as their parliamentary candidate to fight the 4th July general election. Here he tells Gill Sutherland why he believes he’s the right man for Stratford.

Who is Chris Clarkson?

Originally from Blackburn Lancashire, Mr Clarkson, 41, won his previous seat of Heywood and Middleton in Greater Manchester from Labour in December 2019 with a majority of 663, but the constituency has since been abolished due to boundary changes and he made the announcement a year ago that he would not be standing in the area.