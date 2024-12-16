SHOCKING footage shows the moment a young woman is knocked to the ground by a horse.

The female hunt saboteur was taken to hospital with a fractured coccyx, after the collision on the Upton Estate.

She was monitoring the Warwickshire Hunt, with others from West Midlands hunt saboteurs, when it happened.

Hunt sabs say she was walking on a public right of way and had her back to the huntsman, when his mount struck her on Saturday 30th November.

Woman knocked down by Warwickshire Hunt white horse on left at Upton Estate

The video shows her crumpling to the ground and the hunt rider on a grey horse carrying on as though nothing has happened.

Video can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1275242050296683

None of the other Hunt members riding or walking past go to her aid, as she lies on the ground.

The young woman, who does not want to be named, is “in a lot of pain and struggling to get about”, according to hunt sabs.

She has not made a formal complaint, it is believed.

A video of the incident, posted by the sabs, has been viewed 10,000 times.

A West Midlands hunt saboteurs spokesperson told the Herald: “She was on a footpath at the time.

“She was walking up the path when the rider struck her down from behind.

“They just hit her and then rode off.”

They added: “No one feels safe telling Warwickshire Police anything or giving their name and address.”

Sam Butler, chairman of Warwickshire Hunt was not present at the time of the incident and had not seen the video when we spoke to him.

He said: “It’s extremely unfortunate and I'm sorry.

“I hope the person involved was not hurt but I can categorically state that nobody riding with the Warwickshire Hunt will have ridden purposely or deliberately into somebody - absolutely no way.

“Put in the context of the constant harassment we are put under by the saboteurs, I’m not surprised that nobody paid any attention, because there have been incidences of crying wolf.

“Anybody who tries to have a conversation with the saboteurs gets shouted and sworn at by the saboteurs, so my supporters will be very wary of having any contact with people who constantly harass them.

“I don't condone it at all and nor would anybody, but I equally don't believe for one moment it was deliberate.

“If that had been under any other circumstances, maybe the reaction would have been different.

“I'm very sorry it happened but I don't believe for one moment it was deliberate.

“I'm sorry the lady was hurt.”