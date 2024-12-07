Hundreds in Warwickshire have helped Ukrainians fleeing war

MORE than 850 residents in Warwickshire have opened their doors to people in need through the Homes for Ukraine scheme since its introduction in March 2022.

Among the arrivals is Yuliia Zozulia, 41, an aspiring Ukrainian fashion illustrator, whose journey from Ukraine to a new life in the UK is a story of resilience, hope, and the kindness of others. Before the war, Yuliia had recently started a job at a well-known art studio working as an administrator in fashion illustration. However, everything changed on 24th February, 2022, when war broke out.

Yuliia recalled: “Everyone was talking about the possibility of war, but I did not believe it until the last second. On that morning, I was preparing to go to work when I received a message from my brother: ‘Do not go anywhere, pack a small suitcase, and wait for me. The war has started in Ukraine.’ In that moment, I realised that what mattered most was the safety of my family and myself, not the possessions I had. My whole life fitted to one small suitcase.”

Just hours after hearing the news, Yuliia made the decision to leave Ukraine and seek refuge in the UK. She connected with sponsors through a post on Facebook. She said: “It’s better to say that they found me and invited me to come. I must admit, I was scared to go to a different country and live with complete strangers.

Yuliia Zozulia.

“However, I believed that the UK government’s programme was something I could trust. Additionally, I was very happy that I knew English, as it helped me a lot.”

Yuliia’s transition to the UK was not without its challenges. After her arrival, she faced difficulties in adjusting to life in a new country and finding a job. She continued: “I was lucky enough to find very good sponsors, who helped me a lot during my difficult job-searching process. I applied for many jobs, visited shops, and went into coffee shops to ask about vacancies. After two months of persistence, I finally found my first job in a local coffee shop.”

Throughout this time, Yuliia continued to follow her passion for art. Despite her demanding work schedule, she visited art galleries and even published her first book online aiming to help beginners learn the fundamentals of fashion illustration.

Having lived with her sponsors for almost two years, Yuliia now lives independently. She also completed an online course in design, gaining certification as a designer.

“It was a challenging experience balancing work and study,” she said, “but I did it, and I am proud of what I have achieved. The future is in my hands, and I am excited to see where it leads.”

Yuliia concluded: “I hope my story will inspire someone to never give up and remember one thing; every rejection is a redirection to something even more beautiful that you can ever imagine.”

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for children and families at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are incredibly proud of our residents for their generosity and opening their homes and hearts to those in need.

“The Homes for Ukraine scheme is a perfect example of the kindness and compassion that defines our community. Yuliia and her family, along with many others, are a testament to the resilience and strength that our county stands for.

“Through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, hosts like Yuliia’s sponsors provide not only a place to stay but also a sense of stability and support during what has been an incredibly difficult time for many. We continue to encourage others to join this network of compassionate hosts, just like Yuliia’s sponsors have done.

“I would like to personally thank Yuliia’s sponsors for their kindness and for demonstrating the very best of Warwickshire. Their selfless support makes a real difference in the lives of those who have been forced to leave their homes. Yuliia’s journey is one of hope, and she, along with her sponsors, is a true example of what makes Warwickshire such a special place to live.”

Anyone able to offer a safe home to people fleeing Ukraine can enquire about becoming a sponsor as part of the scheme. Find more information at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ukraine