Hopes of a breakthrough in long-running saga of Stratford’s Gateway Project

HOPES are rising that a breakthrough is imminent in the long-running saga of Stratford’s Gateway Project, an idea that’s been hanging in the balance for ten years.

The Herald understands that negotiations are now under way that could – “within a few weeks” – result in a loosening of the deadlock that has stalled the proposed development for several years.

One insider with knowledge of the negotiations said this week: “It’s moving closer. An awful lot is going on behind the scenes to bring it to fruition.”