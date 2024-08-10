TWO south Warwickshire mileposts damaged by Storm Eunice in February 2022 have been reinstated.

The six, 9ft high nationally unique mileposts on what was the Stratford to Long Compton Turnpike (1730-1870) are Grade II-listed and were returned to their former glory after a campaign by the Milestone Society secured a £35,000 grant from the National Lottery plus support from the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The post at Newbold after fixing in position with Mike Buxton and Robert Caldicott, left, and Adrian Fisher and Councillor Izzy Seccombe.

Robert Caldicott from the Milestone Society said: “During Storm Eunice in 2022, two of the posts were damaged, one by a falling tree, the other due to a hidden fault in a casting.