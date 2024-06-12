HENLEY-based Johnsons Coaches has merged with other operators from across the country to form a ‘super group’ in coach travel.

The Coach Travel Group includes the merger of Alpine Travel, Barnes Coaches, Coatham Coaches, JH Coaches, Johnsons Coaches (including Whittles Coaches), Swans Travel and The Ready Group.

Kyran Flynn, general manager of Johnsons Coaches, said: “Today marks a big step, not just for Johnsons and Whittles Coaches but for our new partners and the UK coach travel industry.

“For our holiday and excursion customers, through cooperation with other member operators in the group, we will be in a position to offer more choice and variety of products and destinations, and even better value for money.

“For our coach hire customers, by sharing the peak workload with our partners, we’ll be able to ensure that we never have to say ‘no’ to any customer requests.

Johnsons Coaches, based in Henley, has been family-run since being set up in 1909.

“We are now part of a larger group built by coach companies, and we remain committed to maintaining the personal service and attention to detail that have been hallmarks of our family-run business.”

According to the Coach Travel Group, each of the companies involved is committed to delivering high-quality customer service, and a promise of continuous investment in people, technology, vehicles, and services that guarantee reliability and comfort for every passenger.

Kyran added: “Joining The Coach Travel Group will strengthen our business even further by helping to secure a bright future for our staff and to deliver even higher standards to our customers.

“By becoming part of a larger group, we will achieve economies of scale in various important cost areas. This will help us deliver even better value for money for all our customers in the future. Enjoy a comfortable and convenient travel experience with our fleet of modern coaches driven by professional and polite drivers.

“Our long-term goals are to provide future job security and satisfaction for our staff and enhanced services for our customers, while retaining our well-known brand and our hard-earned reputation for excellent and personal customer service.”

