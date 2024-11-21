Hatton Garden Centre and Shopping village is hosting a late night Christmas shopping event this Friday (22nd November) from 6pm to 8pm. Since its conversion from traditional Victorian farm buildings some 40 years ago, Hatton Shopping Village is home to over 20 independent shops in the old cart stalls.

Hatton shopping village

The event, which is free to enter, will enable visitors to explore a wide range of shops to find the perfect gifts in this charming, festive shopping destination. The village features a wonderful selection of traders and services, from ladieswear, sweets, bikes and crafts to a hairdresser, beautician, physiotherapist and more.

Father Christmas will be there to switch on the lights, whilst Mary and Joseph will be walking donkeys around the village for children to see. Visitors can also enjoy roasted chestnuts, and listen to traditional Christmas carols from a contemporary 100+ choir.

Father Christmas at Hatton

The outdoor Christmas Markets are also running every weekend from, from 11am – 5pm. A diverse range of stalls from local suppliers will be selling a multitude of unique and special gifts.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner at Hatton Shopping Village and Hatton Country World, said “We’re absolutely thrilled to invite you to our enchanting late-night shopping event and Christmas markets, designed to wrap you in the festive spirit! Our markets will be brimming with delightful Christmas treasures and one-of-a-kind gifts, perfect for spreading joy to loved ones. Immerse yourself in the warmth of Christmas carols, savour a hot toddy or a mince pie, and bask in the wonderful festive ambiance. Hatton truly is a magical place for Christmas shopping—a cosy, one-of-a-kind haven that feels like Christmas itself!”

Hatton Shopping Village has freeentry with masses of parking which is £2 for the whole day and free for up to 1 hour. For more information, please visit https://shoppingvillage.hattonworld.com