THE Green Party are not so much standing for the Stratford seat as taking a reclined position from a comfy lounger while they nobly expect you to cast your vote elsewhere.

A party spokesperson explained that Doug Rouxel was now the party’s parliamentary candidate, although he “will not be actively contesting the seat”. This means it will not be taking part in the hustings organised by the Herald and KES on 17th June.

Mr Rouxel replaced Sherron Guise, who withdrew ahead of the candidacy deadline of Friday (7th June).