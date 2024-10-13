Being dumped in the wilderness and left to survive with seven strangers might not sound like everyone’s fun but it’s one that Giles Cleeve from Stratford relished.

Two weeks ago Giles took part in the Royal British Legion Survival Challenge, spending five days off grid in Dorset.

“I lived in the woods, dropped into a survival scenario with seven strangers who quickly became firm friends,” said Giles. There were also serving members of the armed forces acting as instructors and guides for our survival challenge in support of the Royal British Legion.”

The RBL arranges the fundraising Survival Challenge to support veterans, service members, and their families. From providing financial assistance to offering emotional and mental health support.

Giles is halfway to his goal of raising £800 and is appealing for donations so he can help the RBL support veterans in need.

He commented: “Those who’ve served our country deserve help when they need it. Right now the RBL is helping those who are isolated from family, facing homelessness, struggling to feed their children and are in financial crisis.”

In ordinary life, Giles, 53, works as a pipe designer in industrial construction and volunteers for Warwickshire Search and Rescue, but quickly adapted to life as a woodsman.

“Together, we built a communal shelter, raised firepit with roof, kitchen area, seating area with benches, all the while battling the elements,” explained Giles. “I had the chance to improve my existing skills, navigation, fire building, bushcraft, shelter building and learn some new ones – foraging and skinning game. We also took on the team challenges in archery, foraging, setting a fire and boiling water, building a tree-ladder, shelter build, first aid, and a 10-mile navigation race.”

The challenge even sounds a more up-market version of I’m a Celebrity – with plenty of food after a hard day’s work.

“Against some tough competition we won the team challenge and more importantly helped raise £23K for the Royal British Legion,” said Giles.

To donate visit https://royalbritishlegion.enthuse.com/pf/giles-cleeve

