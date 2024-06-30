General election pitch: Why Stratford should vote for… Independent Kevin Taylor

Kevin Taylor

Independent

Independent Parliamentary candidate for Stratford-on-Avon Kevin Taylor. Photo: Mark Williamson

I AM a former mayor of Stratford.

One question that resonates with people is: “Is there an alternative to politics?” Politicians seem to have a vested interest in bringing down other parties instead of working together to serve the public.

I was motivated to get involved because of the major concerns people in the Stratford district have with politicians and the way things are being run. They are crying out for change and someone local to represent them, and for me this is the ideal opportunity.

During my time as Stratford mayor, I gave up my job to do the voluntary role; I put myself at the disposal of the community – and I continue to do so. I always want the best in everything I do for this town and district.

In my non-political role as mayor, I was able to work with and alongside members of all political parties, and in the process developed a mutual understanding and respect.

What I said when I took office in 2021 still holds true now: “Stratford has changed my life, and I would like to give something back by representing, supporting and promoting Stratford-upon-Avon wherever and however I can.

“I’m passionate about our town – its past, its present, and more importantly, its future.”

I’ve got a packed diary and I’m campaigning from now on. If anyone wants to know anything about me, they can contact me. I’m well known around the area and have been blessed by the support of many, and it is to them that I turn to tell readers about my integrity and no party politics, just common sense.

It’s all about trust!

Hopefully, I can give you good reason to vote for me for the Stratford-on-Avon constituency on 4th July.