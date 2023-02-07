Fresh plans for model boats to be used on Bancroft basin in Stratford

PLANS to build a model boat pool to give residents and tourists something different to do in Stratford have sailed back into town.

Nick Birch, of Avon Boating Club, had submitted an application in April last year to create a pool in the south-eastern end of Bancroft Basin.

Bancroft Basin. Image: GoogleMaps (62279922)

The scheme was withdrawn in June following concerns over its design and its impact on the Conservation Area. Mr Birch has tried to address those concerns in his amended application.