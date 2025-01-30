Free access to Shakespeare properties starts this weekend for CV37 residents

FREE access to the Shakespeare properties in Stratford starts this weekend.

As reported by the Herald in December, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is reintroducing free entry to its properties for residents in the CV37 postcode.

From Saturday (1st February), residents can book tickets to the Birthplace and Anne Hathaway’s Cottage while access to New Place remains free.

SBT’s interim CEO, Rachael North said: “We are delighted to share more details about our new Residents Go Free Ticket scheme.

“Our town holds a special place in history as the birthplace of Shakespeare’s story and the beating heart of his enduring legacy. Although we are immensely proud to be sharing his legacy with visitors from around the world, it is equally important to us that our local community feels connected to Shakespeare’s story and our journey of transformation.

“Now we invite all residents to book their free ticket, be part of Shakespeare’s story and experience an extraordinary piece of history right on their doorstep.’’

CV37 residents can visit all three properties an unlimited number of times, however ticketed events are not included in the offer.

Book at www.shakespeare. org.uk/residents.