A FORMER special constable at Warwickshire Police posed as a woman on social media to obtain sexually explicit photographs from people, a panel was told.

The disciplinary panel on Friday (28th June) heard that Kyle Daisley claimed he was “having a joke” but the hearing found those involved had been deceived.

Daisley, a former chair of Worcestershire County Council who was based at Leamington police station, was found culpable of gross misconduct, and the panel concluded he would have been dismissed, if he was still serving with the force.

The panel found he had breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity, and discreditable conduct.

The panels were chaired by Warwickshire chief constable Debbie Tedds.

At a separate hearing last Wednesday (26th June) a panel heard the case of former PC Nick Allen who accessed police systems for a non-policing purpose and took police equipment home.

Allen, who worked in the force’s child abuse, trafficking and exploitation team in Nuneaton, was found culpable of gross misconduct.

In September 2021 he inappropriately accessed police systems and when police searched his house in August 2022, they found police equipment, including PAVA spray [similar to pepper spray] and police documentation, that should have been stored securely at a police station.

The panel concluded he would have been dismissed if he was still serving.

They found Allen had breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of confidentiality, orders and instructions; duties and responsibilities; and discreditable conduct.

Detective Ch Insp Steve Flavell from Warwickshire Police Professional Standards Department said: “If the public are to have confidence in their police force, officers need to always maintain the highest standards of integrity; whether on duty or off duty.

“In both of these cases, the actions of the former officers fell well below these standards and we welcome the decisions of the panels.”

The outcomes are subject to appeal.