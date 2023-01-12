FLOODING was causing traffic congestion on the A46 between Stratford and Alcester this morning (Thursday).

Warwickshire Police said that at 8.54am they received reports of water spilling down the road close to Drayton Manor Drive at Billesley.

Flooding on the A46 near the Wildmoor Spa this morning. (61818372)

One motorist told the Herald that they could see a significant amount of water gushing out from the verge and onto the road, causing significant flooding on the southbound side.

The police said that two telegraph poles were also down and that the highways authority had been called to help clear the road.

The flooding was reported to Severn Trent, which said it had sent engineers to the site.

More to follow.