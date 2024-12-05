THIS weekend’s Stratford Christmas market has been cancelled.

An announcement by Stratford District Council stated: “The Christmas market will be postponed this weekend, Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th December, due to the yellow and amber weather warnings issued by the Met Office.

“Storm Darragh will arrive this Friday evening and affect most of the UK.

The brollies were up as the heavens opened over Bridge Street last year. Photo: Mark Williamson

The storm is forecast to continue throughout the day on Saturday and possibly into Sunday with wind speeds forecast to exceed 60mph, which is considered a danger to life.

“This is extremely disappointing news for all, however, the safety of our traders, staff and the public must be at the forefront of all decisions.

“We are currently working with our partners on alternative arrangements to operate this event before Christmas and we will confirm further details as soon as possible.

“We very much look forward to the second Stratford Christmas Market taking place on the following weekend, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th December, as planned.”

This year’s Christmas market was due to be split across two weekends to avoid the overcrowding and traffic congestion that was seen last year. The Herald asked SDC what were the plans to avoid this happening on the 14th-15th December. A spokesperson responded: “We are aware this might be an issue and we are working with partners to discuss alternative arrangements.”

Around 200 stalls had been scheduled to be set up in Stratford town centre on each weekend.