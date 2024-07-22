LONG-RUNNING tensions over the state of play at a parish council were due to be in the spotlight at a meeting last Wednesday (17th July).

Concerns over how Clifford Chambers and Milcote Parish Council is run and how it spends its money have been an issue for months.

And a damning internal audit report for 2023-24 - now available on the council website - will no doubt ignite the passions at the meeting that was set to take place at the village hall.

The report was commissioned by the council from an expert based in Hampshire and the substantive report lists a catalogue of failures where the council has not followed procedures in a variety of cases- highlighting major changes that are needed.

In a summary of the report - also available on the website - Tim Light, as the internal auditor says: ‘The parish council does not maintain an adequate system of internal control including measures designed to prevent and detect fraud and corruption or review its effectiveness.