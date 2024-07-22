Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Damning internal audit report for 2023-24 Clifford Chambers and Milcote Parish Council finds payments made without authorisation and other concerns

By Stratford News Editor
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 18:39, 22 July 2024
 | Updated: 18:50, 22 July 2024

LONG-RUNNING tensions over the state of play at a parish council were due to be in the spotlight at a meeting last Wednesday (17th July).

Concerns over how Clifford Chambers and Milcote Parish Council is run and how it spends its money have been an issue for months.

And a damning internal audit report for 2023-24 - now available on the council website - will no doubt ignite the passions at the meeting that was set to take place at the village hall.

The report was commissioned by the council from an expert based in Hampshire and the substantive report lists a catalogue of failures where the council has not followed procedures in a variety of cases- highlighting major changes that are needed.

In a summary of the report - also available on the website - Tim Light, as the internal auditor says: ‘The parish council does not maintain an adequate system of internal control including measures designed to prevent and detect fraud and corruption or review its effectiveness.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford News Editor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE