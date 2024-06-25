CAMPAIGNERS battling a quarry plan near Barford have turned up the heat by alerting residents about a second opportunity to object to the proposal.

The Barford Residents’ Association action group has been battling the sand and gravel quarry at Wasperton Farm for around nine years and new banners put up by the group alongside the A429 are designed to alert the public that they will shortly have a second opportunity to object to the proposed sand and gravel quarry, which would be active for more than 15 years.

Banners urge Barford residents to battle quarry plan.

The action group admits the long-running battle to stop the quarry is probably about to enter its final phase before the county council’s planning committee decides on the fate of the Smiths Concrete application to develop a 220-acre site for minerals extraction.