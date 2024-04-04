GARETH Bayliss and his wife, Jen, have a dream – all they want is for Gareth to be given the chance to live longer so he can see his son grow up.

Gareth Bayliss at home in Halford with his wife Jen and two-year-old son Isaac. Photo: Mark Williamson

The young couple from Halford were dealt a life changing blow last August when Gareth, then 37, was diagnosed with heart failure due to a dilated cardiomyopathy – a condition that affects thousands across the UK and yet the health care provision for heart failure is not the same as that offered to those who have suffered heart attacks.

So concerned about the lack of national cardiac rehab care, Jen and Gareth launched a petition which initially attracted 823 signatures on 11th February as of yesterday the that figure now stands at 51,727 signatures.