Family pays tribute to much-loved son following the 21-year-old’s death in Kenilworth

THE family of James Bosworth, who died following an incident in Kenilworth last week, have paid tribute to a much-loved and brilliant son.

The 21-year-old, from Nottingham, died from injuries sustained in an incident at Rouncil Lane on 20th December.

A man was arrested and charged with his murder.

In a statement released today (Tuesday), James’ mum said her son was “a joy and a treasure who lives on in spirit and in the hearts of his family, friends, and those blessed to know him.

“Handsome, generous, quick-witted, clever, patient, and kind; a bright, beautiful, and brave soul, adventurous and noble, he could easily bring a smile to anyone’s face, even on their worst days.

James Bosworth, 21.

“He had a depth of character that is rare, a profound love for those he cherished, and a song for every occasion.”

James’ dad added: “He was a brilliant son, wiser than his years, a caring brother and much loved by all his family.”

Stuart Baker, 43 of Etsome Terrace in Somerton, Somerset, has been charged with the murder of James and possession of class A drugs.

Warwickshire Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, particularly if they had contact with either the victim or the suspect before or around the time of the incident. Call police on 101 citing incident 318 of 20th December.