Stratford’s Employee of the Year: Joe Richards, iStorm

WHEN you’ve just been awarded Employee of the Year a nice way to celebrate the achievement is with a glass of champagne and that’s exactly what Joe Richards did with his colleagues from iStorm at last Friday’s ceremony.

“It felt really special to be nominated and I wasn’t expecting to win, it was just great to be there. The whole night was buzzing and it was a lovely time,” Joe, age 23, said.

Joe Richards of iStorm won Employee of the Year sponsored by Stratford-on-Avon District Council.

He’s a business development manager who is completing a degree in business management and believes the core values at iStorm have guided him and he was nominated by the company because of his success at generating new business.

He added: “We are a cyber- security and data privacy consultancy. We are a young company– about four to five years now – with a £2m turnover. We ensure a good customer experience and as a result we have a good customer base.

“Our job is all about being ethical and advising companies so the bad guys don’t hack in and damage your infrastructure. Those are our core values which are based on integrity.”

The Employee of the Year award which Joe won on Friday is now proudly on display in the lobby of the iStorm office in Stratford.

