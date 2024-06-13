Edward Spencer, 18, from Newbold-on-Stour appeared at Warwick Crown Court today (Thursday) to face charges of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

He did not enter a plea. The case was adjourned for further reports at the request of the defence to 5th September 2024 for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing.

Warwick Crown Court

A provisional date was set for a five-day trial starting on 3rd March 2025.

The charges relate to the triple fatal collision on the Campden Road/B4035 near Stretton-on-Fosse on Friday, 21st April 2023.

Spencer was the driver of a Ford Fiesta containing three other teenagers, all students at Chipping Campden School, as they travelled home from school together when they were involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 at about 4.10pm.

Following the collision, Harry Purcell, 17, and Matilda Seccombe, 16, died in hospital the same day, Friday, and Frank Wormald, 16, died two days later on Sunday..

The occupants of the Fiat 500 - a woman and two children - were taken to hospital with serious injuries and continue to receive ongoing treatment for their injuries.



