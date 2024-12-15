The sounds of Holy Trinity will be harnessed on the Royal Shakespeare Theatre stage in a rather magical collaboration for the current production of Twelfth Night.

The show’s set sees a huge pipe organ span the stage – but as it’s not a real organ as such, the sounds it emits have been harvested from the Holy Trinity’s Victorian organ. Achieving this donation of sound was well-known audio company Spitfire, who last week got to work sampling Holy Trinity’s esteemed organ.

n The Spitfire Audio team of, from left, Paul Thomson, the founder of the company, Chris Kalcov, recording engineer, Caitlin Pittol-Neville, assistant engineer, and Harry Wilson, head of recording, preparing to record the sounds of the church organ at Holy Trinity last week.Photo: Mark Williamson

This saw the Spitfire team going into the church and recording the organ, note by note, and then creating a manufactured ‘organ’ which essentially makes it seem like the sound is coming from the mock on-stage organ.Herald photographer Mark Williamson was invited to record the process for prosperity.

A spokesperson from the theatre said: “The RSC is thrilled to collaborate with Spitfire Audio to capture the rich sounds of the historic organ at Holy Trinity Church, where Shakespeare himself is laid to rest.

“To preserve its atmospheric feel, the organ has been meticulously recorded from multiple angles within the church. These samples will resonate from the onstage organ, a central element of the set, alongside two pianos. While the instruments are physical, they will be enhanced with cutting-edge digital technology and wireless MIDI controllers, ensuring the sound resonates with the grandeur of an historic organ.”

Twelfth Night runs at the RST until 18th January - www.rsc.org.uk/twelfth-nightght